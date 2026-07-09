GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Scammers are finding new ways to steal money, and experts say the latest trend uses artificial intelligence to mimic a loved one's voice.

Nancy Summers is one of many people who fell victim to fraudsters — and she says she's upset she didn't act sooner.

"D- - - you. You invaded my privacy, my own personal stuff," Summers said.

"I can't imagine the kind of person who would do that. Don't you have anything better to do with your life?" Summers said.

MATT WITKOS

Summers says the fraud had been going on for months before she sought help.

"I'm totally embarrassed to say that this has gone on since April of '25," Summers said.

She says some company kept charging her account repeatedly. Summers doesn't know how it started, but she was ready for it to end.

"It was a matter of swallowing my independent pride and saying I can't do this, I need help, and finding a willing partner," Summers said.

That partner was Chase Bank.

Free Chase Bank workshops aim to protect neighbors from new scam tactics

Brooke Oosterman, a Chase Bank community manager, began hosting workshops to help people understand what to look out for from scammers.

"We unfortunately continue to see a rise, and so we're here to educate folks on ways that they can empower themselves, protect their finances," Oosterman said.

Oosterman says Michigan residents over the age of 60 lost $170 million to scams in 2025 alone.

Here are the top scams Chase is currently seeing:

Offers that reward you for signing up

Messages that try to scare you with consequences for not complying

Someone acting like a loved one in need of help

Requests to send money in a specific way

"Best advice would definitely be to slow down, take a pause when you are getting a text or an email, and you think it might be a little bit concerning. Just take a minute," Oosterman said.

Oosterman also shared steps people can take to protect themselves:

Do not answer unknown calls or texts

Create strong passwords

Talk with a trusted person

Avoid pressure tactics

Use caution when sending money

"If you feel like you have been a victim or a concern, come into our branches, talk to our staff, our amazing staff. They're more than willing to help you out. There's no need to feel fearful or ashamed. We're here to help," Oosterman said.

Summers says she is grateful for Chase's presence and involvement.

"I am so grateful for Chase being here, being a presence here in helping not only with this event, but I'm looking forward to some other things that, that you know, that I can be enlightened about," Summers said.

July In Branch Workshops:

Understanding and Building Credit

Thursday, July 23 | 10-11am

In Branch | Center Point

In this interactive workshop, you’ll learn the basics of credit, including what it is and why it matters, how to check your credit score and reports, how to get started building credit and how to protect your credit.

https://events.chase.com/300087783 [events.chase.com]

August In Branch Workshops:

Homebuying 101

Thursday, August 13 | 11am-Noon

In Branch | Knapps Corner

https://events.chase.com/300089235 [events.chase.com]

How to Avoid Fraud & Scams

Thursday, August 27 | 11am-Noon

In Branch | Knapps Corner

https://events.chase.com/300090217 [events.chase.com]

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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