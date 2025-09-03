Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Free admission at Blandford Nature Center in September

Denise M. Peterson/Blandford Nature Cent
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During the month of September, the cost of admission to Blandford Nature Center is free.

While non-members typically pay $5 to enter the 264-acre nature preserve, a sponsorship with Meijer has paid for this month's promotion.

So, as the seasons change and the trees turn from green to gold this month, take a stroll through the preserve's diverse habitats, stop in its interpretive center or tour through several historic buildings.

To read more about what's happening at Blandford Nature Center this month, click here.

