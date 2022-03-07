FOX 17 welcomes Jamie Sherrod to the news team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Jamie Sherrod, FOX 17’s new reporter!

Jamie joins the FOX 17 team after spending the past four years telling stories in the Flint/Saginaw area as an anchor and reporter.

Get to know Jamie better by checking out her top 10 fun facts, reading her bio and following her on Facebook and Twitter.

1. I’m a huge foodie who loves to try new restaurants, but I also love throwing down in the kitchen!

2. My birthday is on free Slurpee day…7/11!

3. My favorite color is purple.

4. If I had to eat the same meal every day for the rest of my life, it would probably be a cheeseburger and fries.

5. I love watching thrillers!

6. I’m from Michigan but I am not a fan of cold weather or winter activities

7. I share style and beauty tips on my blog, which I’ve had since college.

8. I initially went to college for nursing because I was passionate about helping others. I soon found out that I wasn’t a fan of labs but could still help in a different way as a journalist.

9. I am a wine connoisseur (at least I like to think so). You can never go wrong with a sweet red or rosé!

10. I am a proud member of the Bey Hive (AKA a huge Beyoncé fan).

Scan the code below to meet the rest of the FOX 17 team.