Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

FOX 17 crew greeted by fans at the Grand Rapids Santa Parade, tree lighting

FOX 17 full group.jpg FOX 17 crew gathers ahead of the Grand Rapids Santa ParadePhoto by: FOX 17 FOX 17 Weather Warrior in the Grand Rapids Santa Parade 1.jpg FOX 17 Weather Warrior at the Grand Rapids Santa ParadePhoto by: FOX 17 Crew with the FOX 17 Weather Warrior in the Grand Rapids Santa Parade 1.jpg FOX 17 crew gathers ahead of the Grand Rapids Santa ParadePhoto by: FOX 17 Elves in the FOX 17 Weather Warrior 2.jpg Elves in the FOX 17 Weather Warrior at the Grand Rapids Santa ParadePhoto by: FOX 17 FOX 17 Crew in 2024 Grand Rapids Santa Parade.jpg FOX 17 crew greets viewers at the Grand Rapids Santa ParadePhoto by: FOX 17 Terri Deboer - Kevin Craig - Janice Allen - FOX 17 Crew in the Grand Rapids Santa Parade 1.jpg FOX 17 Meteorologists Terri DeBoer, Kevin Craig, and Grand Rapids Santa Parade Grand Marshal, Janice Allen with Producer, Grace GuthriePhoto by: FOX 17 Josh Berry - FOX 17 Crew in the Grand Rapids Santa Parade.jpg FOX 17's Josh Berry greets viewers in Grand Rapids Santa ParadePhoto by: FOX 17 Elves in the FOX 17 Weather Warrior 1.jpg Elves in the FOX 17 Weather Warrior at the Grand Rapids Santa ParadePhoto by: FOX 17

FOX 17 crew greeted by fans at the Grand Rapids Santa Parade, tree lighting

close-gallery
  • FOX 17 full group.jpg
  • FOX 17 Weather Warrior in the Grand Rapids Santa Parade 1.jpg
  • Crew with the FOX 17 Weather Warrior in the Grand Rapids Santa Parade 1.jpg
  • Elves in the FOX 17 Weather Warrior 2.jpg
  • FOX 17 Crew in 2024 Grand Rapids Santa Parade.jpg
  • Terri Deboer - Kevin Craig - Janice Allen - FOX 17 Crew in the Grand Rapids Santa Parade 1.jpg
  • Josh Berry - FOX 17 Crew in the Grand Rapids Santa Parade.jpg
  • Elves in the FOX 17 Weather Warrior 1.jpg

Share

FOX 17 crew gathers ahead of the Grand Rapids Santa ParadeFOX 17
FOX 17 Weather Warrior at the Grand Rapids Santa ParadeFOX 17
FOX 17 crew gathers ahead of the Grand Rapids Santa ParadeFOX 17
Elves in the FOX 17 Weather Warrior at the Grand Rapids Santa ParadeFOX 17
FOX 17 crew greets viewers at the Grand Rapids Santa ParadeFOX 17
FOX 17 Meteorologists Terri DeBoer, Kevin Craig, and Grand Rapids Santa Parade Grand Marshal, Janice Allen with Producer, Grace GuthrieFOX 17
FOX 17's Josh Berry greets viewers in Grand Rapids Santa ParadeFOX 17
Elves in the FOX 17 Weather Warrior at the Grand Rapids Santa ParadeFOX 17
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next