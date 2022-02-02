Founders Brewing Company names new CEO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewing Company in Grand Rapids has named its next CEO.

Elton Knight started his new role Tuesday.

RELATED: Founders Brewing Company co-founder stepping down as CEO

Knight brings 15-years of experience in the beverage industry including time with Founders' parent company Mahou.

Knight took on the role as CEO with Mahou subsidiary, Avery Brewing Company in 2019 and plans to stay on while leading Founders.

He’s taking over for co-founder Mike Stevens who announced he was stepping down from his role as CEO in January to transition to a board member.