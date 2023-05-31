Watch Now
Former VP Mike Pence, Betsy DeVos to speak at Grand Rapids event

pence.jpg
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures during the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast gathering, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Manchester, N.H.
Posted at 10:48 AM, May 31, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Vice President Mike Pence will speak alongside former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in Grand Rapids Wednesday night.

The event is titled “What do Conservatives Believe: A Conversation with Mike Pence.”

It's expected to touch on some of the key issues that have been dividing Republican leadership as more 2024 presidential hopefuls announce their campaigns.

Pence will speak at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Tickets are no longer for sale but FOX 17 will livestream the event.

