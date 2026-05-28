Former Grand Rapids police officer charged with felony breaking and entering

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former Grand Rapids police officer faces a felony charge after a burglary at a local sports cards and memorabilia store.

Bryan William Casey faces one count of breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny, according to the Kent County Prosecutor. The charge carries a maximum 10 years in prison.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the burglary happened May 24 at Johnny Ford's Sports Cards and Memorabilia. State police arrested Casey outside of Grand Rapids city limits, and allegedly found the stolen merchandise during the arrest.

Casey voluntarily resigned from the department effective April 1, citing personal reasons, according to GRPD.

Casey is due back in court next month.

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