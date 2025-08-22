Former GR industrial site to become riverfront park next to Acrisure Amphitheater

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Officials broke ground Thursday at the future site of the East Riverfront project in Grand Rapids.

It's located along the Grand River, near the Acrisure Amphitheater development off of Market Avenue.

$19 million will be used to transform the former industrial site into a 4.5 acre park area, that will serve as an entry point to the amphitheater.

It will also be another way to access the the Grand River Greenway, a trail system that runs along the longest river in Michigan.

The hope is some of the trail corridor will be complete in summer 2026, in time for the opening of amphitheater.

"This is exciting for our city," Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington said. "How cool will it be while you're along the river corridor, hearing the great sounds that are coming from the amphitheater. And even sitting on the banks of the river, whether you're fishing or doing anything else, it's going to be pretty special."

