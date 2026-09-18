Former daycare worker accused of sexually abusing children arraigned on new charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former daycare worker accused of sexually abusing children returned to court on Friday.

In 61st District Court in downtown Grand Rapids, 20-year-old Austin Hapner appeared for an arraignment after 19 new charges were filed against him by the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.

Hapner has now been charged with 39 crimes, including nine counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, punishable by life in prison.

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Court documents say Hapner's alleged criminal activity took place at Gro Childcare Academy in Grand Rapids, the Children's Enrichment Center at Grand Valley State University, and at least three houses in Grand Rapids where Hapner did babysitting work.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Hapner's alleged victims in the county include at least 13 children.

An affidavit filed on Thursday identified the ages of nine of these victims, with the youngest listed as one and a half years old.

The affidavit also said Hapner worked at Gro Childcare Academy from Sept. 2025 to June 2026 and contracted babysitting jobs through Care.com.

Grand Rapids Mother says she raised concerns over former daycare worker charged with child abuse Waleed Alamleh

Hapner was arrested earlier this month after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security received a tip from Norwegian authorities who claimed to have found messages sent in an online chatroom where Hapner discussed his history of abuse.

Hapner was then arrested, and his home was searched.

The 19 new charges, according to court documents, come as a result of authorities finding additional video and photo evidence of Hapner's alleged criminal activity on his cell phones.

On Friday, the 20-year-old was denied bond as it related to the 19 new charges on which he was arraigned.

Notably, the 20-year-old has only so far been charged for crimes that allegedly took place in Kent County. As it relates to any criminal activity he is suspected to have committed at the Children's Enrichment Center at GVSU in Allendale, authorities in Ottawa County are separately investigating the case, and no charges have yet been filed.

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