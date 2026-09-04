Former Grand Rapids childcare worker faces 9 charges including child sexually abusive activity

Editor's Note: The Following article deals with topics such as child sexual abuse. Viewer discretion is advised.

A former childcare worker in Grand Rapids and Allendale faces 9 charges, including alleged child sexual abuse, as Michigan State Police investigate his conduct while he was employed at two childcare facilities.

Austin Hapner, 20, allegedly worked at GRO Childcare Academy in Grand Rapids and the Children's Enrichment Center at Grand Valley State University's Allendale campus, where he was also a student.

He appeared in court Thursday after the Department of Homeland Security received an international tip about his social media activity and notified Michigan State Police's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

At his arraignment, a judge outlined the allegations against Hapner.

"It's alleged that you did attempt to arrange for, produce, make, copy, reproduce, or finance any child sexually abusive activity involving a prepubescent child," the judge said.

Hapner is accused of aggravated child sexually abusive activity while working as a childcare worker. The 9 total charges also include alleged computer use to commit a crime and distribution of child sexually abusive activity.

Now investigators are working to determine whether there are additional children who may have been impacted while Hapner was employed at the two facilities.

Hapner was given a $200,000 bond and will be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

One mother, Xiandia Moore, said a detective contacted her Wednesday to tell he that her son may have been abused while attending GRO Childcare Academy.

"He was like there was a teacher there that we have found out that has been sexually abusing the kids that was there, and he confessed and your son name came up," Moore said.

Moore described her reaction to the news.

"I instantly broke down. Yeah, I I I cried. I was pissed. I'm sorry. But, I I was mad," Moore said.

Moore said her son, who is 3 years old, attended the academy for 10 months until June of this year. She said she noticed signs that something was wrong.

"One day he just decided and just begged us like, Mom, Dad, like I don't want to go. Like I don't want to go no more. Like I don't want to do it," Moore said.

Moore and her husband Aaron said their son opened up to them after learning Hapner had been taken into custody.

"When we told him, he was like, Well, he's in custody. He went to jail. He kind of lit up, and he started to open up to us a little bit more. So, it was like, Did he do anything or touch you anywhere? He said, Yes, he touched me here. Yeah, and he looked. pointing at his private parts. And then he said He takes off his socks and touched his feet. and rubbed his," Moore said.

Moore said she and her husband had previously raised concerns about Hapner with the then-director of GRO Academy.

"We told her like don't have our son around him. Because when he gets around our like around him, he acts different. He like don't want to be around him," Moore said.

GRO Childcare Academy's current administration provided the following statement:

"We were shocked and deeply disturbed to learn of the allegations involving a former employee. The alleged conduct is completely contrary to our mission and to the trust families place in us to care for their children. The safety and well-being of the children in our care is always a top priority. We maintain policies and procedures, conduct trainings and perform background checks, all intended to protect the children we serve. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement as they investigate these allegations," the academy said.

Moore said her family wants justice for all children who may have been affected.

"He needs to stay in jail. He needs prison time. At this point, I don't care if they give him life, but he needs to serve his time. These babies deserve justice," Moore said.

Michigan State Police say the investigation remains ongoing and active as investigators continue to review evidence and conduct interviews. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact D/Tpr/Spl. Mark Fisher at FisherM7@michigan.gov or 616-866-4411 with Michigan State Police.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

