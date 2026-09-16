GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 20-year-old childcare worker accused of sexually abusing children at two West Michigan daycare centers is now facing more than 20 charges in Kent County alone.

Austin Hapner appeared in court Tuesday for a probable cause hearing, during which the Kent County Prosecutor's Office added nine counts of child sexually abusive activity and one count of sodomy against a dog.

Kent County Correctional Facility

The Grand Rapids Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was tipped off by the Department of Homeland Security's Child Exploitation and Investigations Unit, which received evidence of images and videos made in an online chatroom from Norwegian law enforcement.

According to court documents, a user named "Toya" — identified by Homeland Security as Hapner — was in a group called "Daycare Dungeon" and claimed to be sexually abusing children between the ages of 3 and 7.

WATCH:Childcare worker faces more than 20 charges in Kent County after new counts added at hearing

Childcare worker faces more than 20 charges in Kent County after new counts added at hearing

In those chats, Hapner allegedly described himself as a "pedo" teacher and stated he had more opportunities than expected, while also discussing blind spots he found at the center.

Court documents show Hapner worked at GRO Childcare Academy in Walker from September 2025 until he left in June 2026.

WXMI Gro Childcare Academy put out a statement on the alleged abuse.

During that time, court documents allege Hapner took videos of himself sexually assaulting at least two boys in two separate instances.

The task force was able to identify Hapner in one of the videos.

During an interview with authorities on Sept. 1, Hapner said he couldn't stop and had deleted child sexual assault materials on numerous occasions, but was continuously "pulled back into his obsession."

Hapner then told authorities he created child sexually abusive material and committed criminal sexual conduct "against over 20 children" during his time at GRO and the Children's Enrichment Center at GVSU — the other center where he worked after leaving GRO.

Another probable cause hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Kent County Courthouse.

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