Ford Presidential Museum one of many federal sites closed amid government shutdown

Gerald R Ford Presidential Museum closed.png
A screenshot of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum's website on October 1, 2025.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. government shut down for the first time in six years on Wednesday as lawmakers did not pass a spending plan. Among the many locations closed is the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids.

The museum on Wednesday morning added a pop-up to its website, announcing it was closed to the public. Part of the federal archive system, the Ford museum cannot be open without a federal budget in place.

The museum was a host for multiple pieces in ArtPrize this year. It is not clear if the artwork was moved out before the museum closed.

