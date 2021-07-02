Ford Airport saw one of the highest travel numbers in 16 months on Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday was one of the busiest travel days over the past 16 months at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, a spokesperson told Fox 17 on Friday.

A total of 5,628 passengers traveled through the airport Thursday, and airport officials are expecting an average of 6,126 per day between June 30 and July 5.

Ford Airport is about 20% above 2019 numbers – which were a record at the time, according to Mary Ann Sabo of Sabo PR.

Staffing shortages continue to be a concern – as they are throughout the country – but mostly affect Ford Airport’s food and beverage operators, Sabo added.

That means that while travelers may see reduced hours for food and beverage establishments at the airport, there shouldn’t be any other local operational issues linked to airlines’ staffing shortages.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is also expected to have enough employees to meet the demand at Ford Airport.

