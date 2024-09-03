First-ever Korean Summer Fest held in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time, Grand Rapids hosted a festival celebrating Korean culture. Called KWave, the party held at Garfield Park on Saturday highlighted music, drama, beauty, and many other aspects of life from South Korea.

"KWave is actually a translation or for Korean Wave or Hallyu, which is just Korean pop culture," explained co-founder Ashley Staten. "So there's Korean music, Cape, Korean beauty, Korean dramas, a lot of different parts and aspects of Korean culture."

Organizers hope to hold the festival for the second time next year.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube