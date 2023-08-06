Firefighters respond to fire at Hidden Lakes Apartments complex

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Firefighters responded to a fire at the Hidden Lakes Apartment complex just before 2 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the Kentwood Fire Department, the department was assisted by the Grand Rapids Fire Department and the Dutton Fire Department. The fire was located in apartment 301, on the third floor of the complex. It appears to have started on the outside deck.

Much of the fire was put out within 15 minutes, and extensive overhaul was performed.

The fire significantly damaged apartment 301. There was also water and smoke damage throughout the building.

Eighteen residents have been displaced.

No injuries were reported. The fire is currently under investigation by the Kentwood Fire Department.

