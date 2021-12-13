Firefighters fully recovered after apartment fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three firefighters have fully recovered from their injuries after a fire at the Ridgewood Apartments.

Grand Rapids Fire Department personnel arrived to the fire at 9:01 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, with assistance from the Kentwood Fire Department.

One firefighter suffered a broken ankle after falling down a staircase, the Lieutenant faced trauma from a large section of the ceiling falling on top of him, treated and released, and the captain was treated and released for smoke inhalation but was treated and released.

All units in the apartment were deemed not fit for occupation and left all the residents displaced. The Red Cross in tandem with Property Management worked to provide temporary housing for all displaced residents.

Previous coverage by Fox 17 on this fire can be found here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

