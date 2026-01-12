Fire truck damaged in head-on crash with suspected OWI driver could cost city $100,000

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids fire truck was hit head-on over the weekend by a suspected drunk driver, leaving the fire department facing nearly $100,000 in repair costs and months without the vehicle.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, when firefighters from Engine 10 were returning from a call. The crew noticed a car swerving through traffic before it struck their fire truck.

"Engine 10 out of our Division Avenue fire station was traveling westbound on Burton. Noticed a driver swerving through traffic. Thought it was a bit odd. The car started to come towards them. They pulled over to the right and stopped and the car side swiped," Grand Rapids Fire Department Chief Brad Brown said.

Three people were in the car during the accident, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

"So our crew immediately called it in, jumped out, started rendering aid to the three people that were in the other car," Brown said.

The fire truck sustained significant damage and will be out of service for an extended period.

"This rig is going to be out of service for a while. So it's not like we can just take it down to the local dealership and have a bumper replaced," Brown said. "The bumper extension is completely bent and trashed. The motor needs just a little bit of work. I mean, this is very close to being totaled, if the car would have hit just a little further over.”

Engine 10 is now parked inside the fire department's garage awaiting repairs. The Grand Rapids Fire Department can handle most of its own fleet maintenance, but this repair is beyond their scope of work.

"We're looking at about $100,000 of damage and probably four to five months out of service," Brown said.

City officials are investigating not only the cost but who will pay for the damage. The city might be responsible if the driver doesn't have insurance.

To maintain emergency response capabilities, the fire department is putting one of several older reserve rigs back into action.

"Most days, we have three to four reserve rigs available. The other rigs are in service because these are out getting repaired, serviced, or routine maintenance," Brown said.

Brown says he's thankful the truck wasn't totaled because getting a new one would take years.

