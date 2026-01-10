Three hurt after car collides with Grand Rapids fire engine, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people were hurt Saturday morning when their car collided head-on with a Grand Rapids Fire Department engine, according to police.

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. in the area of Burton Street and Prospect Avenue. The fire engine was heading west on Burton Street with personnel on board but was not responding to an emergency call.

According to preliminary information, fire crew spotted an eastbound car swerving and slowed down to avoid a crash. The engine was trying to pull to the side of the road when the car struck it head-on, police said.

Three people in the car were taken to the hospital for treatment. According to police, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No fire department personnel were injured in the crash.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

GRPD's Traffic Unit is investigating. If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call Officer Wills at (616) 456-393 or dwills@grcity.us, or Officer Thompson at (616) 456-3320 or athompson@grcity.us. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Silent Observer.

