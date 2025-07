GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids fire crews responded to a structure fire Friday night in the area of South Division Avenue and Martin Luther King Junior Street.

FOX 17 saw a fire-damaged building with visible charring and melted siding at the scene.

The department has not yet released information about the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.

A firefighter on scene said the department is investigating.

