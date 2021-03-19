Menu

45 firefighters battle fire at Grand Rapids industrial building

Ethan Harrison
Firefighters on scene of large fire in Grand Rapids
Posted at 4:09 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 10:58:05-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It took more than multiple firefighters to put out a fire that broke out early Friday morning at an industrial building in Grand Rapids.

The fire started just before 1 a.m. Friday at Steeltech Limited, 1251 Phillips Ave SW.

Firefighters arrived to find a large fire in the one-story building.

Officials with the Grand Rapids Fire Department tell FOX 17 that firefighters asked the city to increase water pressure to help get the fire out.

The chief says the fire caused a lot of damage to the building and the roof ended up caving in.

We're told no one was inside at the time or injured in the fire.

*Editors Note: A previous version of this story said water was shuttled in by nearby communities. That is not correct. Mutual aid was provided but water was not shuttled in.

