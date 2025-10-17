Fire at GR house fire on Thursday ruled an arson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A house fire on Thursday morning in Grand Rapids has been ruled an arson.

The fire started around 1 a.m. on October 16 in the home at 1348 Ashland Avenue NE. Firefighters found the back corner of the home in flames.

Two people inside had to jump from second-story windows to escape. There were no working smoke detectors inside, according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

Investigators found signs the fire was started in two places: a first-floor bedroom and the basement.

The home was heavily damaged.

Anyone with information on this fire is asked to contact either the Grand Rapids Fire Department at (616) 456-3900 or the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380. You can submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube