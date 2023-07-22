GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Americans are celebrating a victory Friday night after the United States defeated Vietnam 3-0 in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

It was the first match for the U.S. women’s team in its effort to win the World Cup for an unprecedented third time in a row.

FIFA fans unite at Grand Rapids bar to cheer on USA Women

The games are being played on the other side of the world in Australia and New Zealand, but the hype is palpable around the country, including right here in West Michigan.

American Outlaws Grand Rapids, a group dedicated to organizing support for men’s, women’s and youth national soccer teams, gathered at SpeakEZ Lounge on Monroe Avenue to watch the game together.

FOX 17 stopped by Friday night to get an inside look at the excitement.

The game was live on the big screens, while fans filled the building— cheering and showing their support for the U.S. Women’s Soccer team.

“I think that seeing a bar full of people here to watch the women play is amazing and it just means that people understand that they do, the women are talented, as well, and they’re very good,” Dan Weatherhead, a member of American Outlaws Grand Rapids, said. “It’s a fun game to watch, no matter who’s performing, and since they perform at such a high level, it makes it more fun to come out and watch.”

Next up for the U.S., the women will take on the Netherlands Wednesday, July 26.

