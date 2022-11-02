FBI, ATF searching home in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The FBI is executing a search warrant on a home in the city of Grand Rapids.

Neighbors tell us the FBI came on the scene early Wednesday morning, closing down the eastbound lanes of Burton near Calvin University while they searched the home.

A spokesperson for the FBI’s Detroit division confirmed agents are executing a search warrant in the area but could not provide us with any additional details.

Both the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, have been on the scene.

#HAPPENING: The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are currently inside a home on Burton Street in #GrandRapids.



Neighbors tell me the presence was larger about an hour ago and both eastbound lanes were blocked off. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/7fRG1tPjgO — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) November 2, 2022

The agencies are responding to a home off Burton Street Southeast near the intersection of Woodcliff.

Neighbors say the FBI presence was larger earlier in the morning and there were agents wearing tactical gear approaching the home.

Some agents are still inside the home at this time.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are confirmed.

