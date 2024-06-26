Faulty generator blamed for SE Grand Rapids fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Investigators believe a house fire on Grand Rapids' southeast side was started due to a faulty generator after Tuesday’s storm knocked out power to thousands.

Black smoke was visible for miles. Thankfully the family inside made it out safely.

"They discovered a heavy black smoke coming from the structure," says Fire Marshal Bill Smith with the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

Crews rushed on scene Tuesday afternoon, greeted with a burst of flames.

"They could see the back of this structure was heavily involved with fire," says Smith.

Crowds gathered, stunned by how quickly the fire grew.

"What we’re looking at right now is a generator very close to the home," says Smith, adding the generator was under an open-sided porch roof. "It was flowing to the home through natural gas, usually a very safe operation."

Investigators assessed the scene to determine exactly what happened, warning anyone without power to be careful when using a generator.

"We need to make sure you’re doing it in a safe operation," says Smith, explaining a generator should be no closer than 15 to 20 feet to the home.

Thankfully, everyone escaped with their lives.

"We have one firefighter that’s been transported for a possible back injury," says Smith.

However, a family dog is believed to have died in the fire.

The firefighter who injured his back is currently being checked out at the hospital.

There was another fire believed to have been started by a generator in Ottawa County near Leonard and Eighth in Tallmadge Township. We don't have a ton of details right now, but it sounds like the fire was limited to the outside of the house.

