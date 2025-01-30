Fare change follows The Rapid board vote; when and what to expect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Greater Grand Rapids' public transportation— known as The Rapid— is moving forward with increasing certain fare caps.

The resolution is set to increase the daily standard fare cap.

Currently, it's $3.50.

But— starting April 1st — it will increase to $5.25.

The adult monthly fare cap will also increase from $47 to $60.

What won't change are the adult base fare— which will stay at $1.75/ride— and the Youth, Reduced, Ada, Pass And Para-Transit fares.

But what this change will look like for riders?

“You tap once, it takes $1.75 off your wave card. You tap twice, it takes another $1.75— so, your round trip— the third tap in any day right now, is no cost. Same with your fourth, fifth, sixth or seventh trip that day,” explained Rapid CEO, Deborah Prato. “This is just one less free ride.”

Prior to this vote -- RAPID staff did conduct a fare equity analysis, finding that the fare cap adjustments will not disproportionately impact low-income and minority customers.

The board also hosted several in-person open houses to gather public feedback, gathering over 100 comments.

Prato says the change is one that helps the company keep up with the current operations costs.

“We haven't adjusted this in over 10 years,” Prato told FOX 17. “It's time to look at it. Certainly we're open to other innovations. This brings us to parity with our other fellow transits in Michigan and in other states.”

Again these changes will take effect April 1st.

