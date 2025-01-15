Fare caps changing? The Rapid invites public comment on proposal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids’ public transportation hub— The Rapid— is hosting the first of several public meetings — hoping to get feedback on a fare-capping adjustment. This wouldn't affect how much the base fare is for a ride — only for daily and monthly fare caps.

As it stands— this is just a proposal, not an official change yet and the adult base fare of $1.75/ride would not change.

Organizers say they are considering an increase the daily standard fare cap from $3.50 to $5.25.

It would also increase the adult monthly fare cap from $47 to $60.

The Rapid says no changes are being considered for the youth, reduced, ADA pass, and paratransit service fares, assuring riders that their findings show these changes should not cause any major impact for low-income riders.

Rapid officials also tell FOX 17 the proposed adjustments are consistent with transit programs of similar size and scale across the country — and will help better address operational costs and what they say are equity goals.

The public comment period on these proposed changes has been open since December 20— it closes on Monday, January 20.

Today is the first of four public meetings — all taking place at the Rapid Information Center on Cesar E Chavez Avenue. It starts at 6:30 and goes until 8 Wednesday morning, followed by another meeting in the afternoon from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

There will also be two meetings on Thursday, one at 11 a.m., the other at 6 p.m.

If you can’t attend in person, feedback can be given online by following this link.

In a release, the bus line noted this is its first fare-capping adjustment since 2018.

The board will review all feedback at its January 29th meeting. If approved, changes would kick in on April 1st.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube