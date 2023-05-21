Fantasia will perform at the Van Andel Arena on October 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fantasia is coming to Grand Rapids this fall. The singer will perform at the Van Andel Arena on Saturday, October 7 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m. Pre-sale tickets will be available to purchase on Wednesday, May 24 at 10 a.m.

Fantasia competed in the third season of American Idol, which aired on FOX in 2004, and went on to become the season’s winner.

Fantasia’s first studio album, Free Yourself, was released in 2004. Her other albums include Fantasia (2006), Back to Me (2010), and The Definition Of… (2016). Her latest studio album, Sketchbook, was released in 2019.

Fantasia will play Celie Harris Johnson in the upcoming musical film The Color Purple. She previously played the role onstage in the Broadway production of The Color Purple, which the film is based on. The film was directed by Blitz Bazawule. It also stars Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, and Taraji P. Henson. The musical is based on the 1982 book by Alice Walker. It was previously adapted into a 1985 film, which was directed by Steven Spielberg. In the 1985 film, Celie Harris Johnson was played by Whoopi Goldberg. The upcoming musical film version of The Color Purple is scheduled to be released on December 25.

Fantasia was a special guest on NBC’s American Dreams, where she played Aretha Franklin. She also appeared in a 2005 episode of The Simpsons.

At the concert, Fantasia will be joined by special guest Joe. Joe’s first studio album, Everything, was released in 1993. It was followed by All That I Am (1997), My Name Is Joe (2000), and The Good, the Bad, and the Sexy (2011). His latest studio album, My Name Is Joe Thomas, was released in 2016.

