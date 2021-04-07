Family rallies behind 8-year-old hit by car, raising money with a lemonade stand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The family of an 8-year-old girl recovering at Mary Free Bed after being hit by a car near her home held a lemonade stand Wednesday afternoon to raise money for her medical expenses.

Savannah was hit the afternoon of March 11 as she and a sibling crossed the road to grab their mail. Police say the driver was going north on Wolven Ave, near 10 Mile, when it happened.

“It was hit and miss for a while," Savannah's father Randall Edgerly told FOX 17 Wednesday.

"Obviously terrifying as a parent."

While the 8-year-old is making incredible progress in her recovery, her family is eager to have her come home.

“She's a fighter. I mean, I couldn't imagine what she's doing,” her dad said.

On Wednesday the family organized a lemonade stand in a parking lot near the intersection of Plainfield and Fuller Ave to raise money for medical expenses they will need to cover as Savannah recovers and eventually comes home.

"The kids decided that they would like to do something for their sister," her father explained Wednesday.

"And they just kind of didn’t want to sit around and do nothing, while Savannah was doing all the fighting.”

Savannah's sister Ashlyn even celebrated her 10th birthday on Wednesday, deciding to spend the day raising money instead of celebrating without her sister by her side.

“She loves bunnies, and she's a really strong and caring sister. I'm just really lucky that she's living right now,” Savannah's sister Ashlyn told FOX 17.

“I just want everybody to know that she's a really, really loving sister and that they should try to help her out.”

Her parents thank everyone who has supported them and shared positive thoughts throughout the entire difficult process.

