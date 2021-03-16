Family mourns Grand Rapids murder victim

HAMILTON, Mich. — It's been just over a week since an intense scene played out on Veto Street in Grand Rapids, where 27 year-old Anthony Crump was shot and killed in his apartment.

Days later, Crump’s roommate Devon James Cole was charged with his murder.

“He took someone very dear to us,” Crump’s mom Rebecca Dunn told FOX 17 Monday night.

“It still doesn't really seem real, it's been a train wreck.” Dunn said.

She recalls receiving the call no mother wants to get. “[The officer’s] words were 'Anthony's dead,' and I just lost it. I couldn’t ask what happened.”

Dunn says Anthony was a goofball who would go out of his way to make people smile.

“He was a comedian," she said. "He made everybody laugh all the time, even when it was hard for him."

Crump's untimely death comes just months after he turned 27 years old. He leaves behind a big family, a handful of siblings, and a 6-year-old som.

"It's hard. Anthony should still be here, laughing and joking.”

Friends are raising money for funeral expenses and for his son. To help out, click here.