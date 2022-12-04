Explosion in Grand Rapids caught on camera

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A loud explosion was caught on camera in Grand Rapids Saturday night.

Several neighbors inside the Riverside Park Area reported they heard the boom.

One person captured the flash on their security camera.

In the video, you can see the bright light filling the sky for a split second.

One nearby neighbor says it looked like the explosion came from inside the park.

Someone walking in the area told FOX 17 they didn’t see any debris.

If you know anything about the explosion, you’re asked to call Grand Rapids police.

