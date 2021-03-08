Menu

Exodus Place receives donation from Meijer on Alpine

Posted at 6:31 AM, Mar 08, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer's Alpine store location has teamed up with a local nonprofit to help the homeless in the Grand Rapids area.

The store donated $900 to Exodus Place, a transitional housing program helping homeless men get back to living independently.

“We’re very grateful to be partnering with Meijer in this effort,” says Robb Munger, president & CEO of Exodus Place. “Their generosity will make a huge impact on people in need in the community.”

The organization used the funds to purchase clothing items.

Exodus Place is located at 322 Front Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.

