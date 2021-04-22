'Exergaming' keeps West Michigan seniors fit and connected during pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local nonprofit dedicated to serving senior citizens is helping its residents stay fit and connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holland Home says its seniors have utilized “exergaming” technology to ride for almost 1,400 miles last month.

“Even though older adults often have a reputation of not interacting with technology, we’ve found an openness among residents to try exergaming,” says Director of Resident Life Marenta Klinger, MHA. “While we didn’t anticipate the need for community to be created with this equipment, we’ve been encouraged to see how it has helped residents stay connected during the pandemic.”

We’re told one resident ranked in fourth in a global CyberCycle competition back in February.

Holland Home says the program provides residents with more than 40 virtual courses and tracks users’ progress while constantly offering new performance-based challenges. We’re also told users can interact with other residents around the world.

One study says participants between 58 and 99 years of age exhibited vastly improved executive function and witnessed a noticeable reduction in mild cognitive impairment.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube