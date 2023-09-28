'Evolve' mural celebrates 135 years of GR's energy infrastructure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize 2023 is quickly coming to a close.

Last week, festival organizers announced the top 25 artists competing for this year's grand prize.

We spoke with one of the artists behind Evolve Thursday.

The piece is the result of a collaboration between the general manager at Vicinity Energy and an Albanian muralist from Grand Rapids.

Evolve celebrates the city's 135 years of energy infrastructure, referencing its past, present and future.

“This mural is here to drive the story of how we as a community can work better to meet our energy needs as a society,” says Vicinity Energy Vice President Jesse Douglas, “but also do it in the most clean and environmental way possible and ensure that we protect the environment that we all care about.”

The mural can be found along Fulton Street next to the Vicinity Energy power plant.

The grand prize winner for this year's ArtPrize is expected to be announced Friday.

