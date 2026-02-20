Empty federal building south of Riverside Park listed on government auction page

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The former Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Center on the north side of Grand Rapids has been listed on a federal government auction website.

The empty building sits just south of Riverside Park along Monroe Avenue and the Grand River. The city had been working to find a buyer for the property with an aim to develop it into usable space. A potential deal for the building recently fell through.

The biggest sticking point for any sale was the price the federal government wanted for the property, according to Grand Rapids Economic Development Director Sarah Rainero. Originally priced at $4.9 million, Uncle Sam lowered the asking price to $4.5 million after appraisal.

"That's where we were stuck," Rainero told Grand Rapids Reporter Matt Witkos.

Now the building is listed by the U.S. General Services Administration, which handles properties owned by the federal government. There was no starting bid price listed and the invitation for bids was not open as of Friday, February 20.

The property features 3.47 acres of land with four buildings totaling 48,128 square-feet, according to the listing.

