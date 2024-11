GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — First responders were called to the Kent County Jail Wednesday morning after a person was found unresponsive there.

Details are sparse, but officials were able to tell us the person needed life-saving measures and was taken to the nearby hospital.

This is a developing situation. FOX 17 will update our reporting as information becomes confirmed.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube