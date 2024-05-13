ELITE 'WADDLERS': 7-time River Bank Run 25K winner reacts to 'late entry' ducks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 47th installment of the Amway River Bank Run 25K is in the books and it will be remembered for many things, including a back-to-back champion on the women's side as well as a record-breaking finish for the men.

But there was a far more memorable moment this year that has the internet buzzing, involving the family that 'ducked' into the 25K without permission.

The family was a mother duck and her nine ducklings deciding to join the run.

In a 53-second video clip of video sent to FOX 17 by Trisha Grytza, the mama duck can be seen running with a police escort, making sure they don't drift in the way of the thousands of human runners taking part in the 25K.

Given how unique of a late entry this was, FOX 17 felt it necessary to consult with 7-time winner off the River Bank Run, Greg Meyer, to get his thoughts.

"[After I saw the video clip], I just assumed that the race had started a new duck division," Meyer said, jokingly. "The Mallard Team was out there ahead of the pack, well ahead of the Wood ducks."

Meyer has been an elite runner his entire life. Along with a decorated career at the University of Michigan, and 7 River Bank Run wins, he's also known for winning the 1983 Boston Marathon, and held the title of being the last American to win it until 2014.

But in his five decades of running, he says he's never seen anything like the duck family trying to compete in a 25K run.

"I always caution parents to be careful how much they asked their children to do at an early age," said Meyer. "This mother [duck] may have been pressing it just a hair to get those ducklings to try to go the entire 25K; she should have started [them] with the 5K."

Since drafting in running is critical to success, Meyer says the nine little ducklings were perfectly drafting behind each other.

"When the wheels come off, those little legs can only go so fast," added Meyer. "Any other groups [of ducks] could have caught them, but they looked pretty good at the start, staying in a nice, neat pack."

And as for the duck family just joining the 25K without registering and paying?

"They could have been banned as runners, " added Meyer, jokingly. "That happens in races where people jump in and don't sign up.

"Most years, depending on the weather, we worry about more people ducking-in rather than ducking-out. So, I was surprised to see them running, because they were not a recruited class; I can tell you that."

