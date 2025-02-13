Elevating the village; Grand Rapids hosting Community Preparedness Workshops

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you prepared for a disaster? Would you be able to share your knowledge with your neighbors?

The City of Grand Rapids is inviting anyone with disaster-prep know-how (or those in need of it!) to a series of Community Preparedness Workshops on February 26 & 27 and March 5 & 6.

These workshops will help the city identify critical needs in the community and develop better emergency response and recovery strategies, say city officials.

“Our department’s mission is to develop a resilient and ready community in preparation for future disasters,” said emergency management administrator, Allison Farole. “The strength of Grand Rapids lies in how well we prepare for and respond to emergencies. By connecting with the community, we aim to better understand the level of preparedness among our residents. This baseline understanding will enable the Office of Emergency Management and all City of Grand Rapids stakeholders to better support the community during and after a disaster.”

Here's the schedule for the workshops:



Feb 26 6 to 7:30 p.m. That Early Bird, 1445 Lake Dr. SE Feb 27 6 to 7:30 p.m. Home Repair Services, 100 Division Ave S Mar 5 6 to 7:30 p.m. LINC Up Gallery 341, 341 Hall St. SE Mar 6 6 to 7:30 p.m. via Microsoft Teams (link provided upon completion of registration)

You can register for the workshops here.

