El Informador preparing for Backpack Giveaway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — El Informador is putting the finishing touches on backpacks loaded with goodies and supplies for kids heading back to school.

This is the 10th year the Spanish-language news publisher has collected backpacks to give to students in Grand Rapids.

This year they're on track to give away over 5,000 backpacks

"A backpack is more than just a backpack", says Rosie De Valle, spokesperson for El Informador told us live on air Tuesday morning. "The message is 'we believe in you, and we know you're going to be successful and reach your highest potential'."

Its a fully bi-lingual event, and all the sponsors will have special gifts for kids to help them start the school year off right.

And besides a giveaway, El Informador is throwing a party to end the summer. Kids of all ages can enjoy a bounce house and food after picking up their backpack this year.

This year's giveaway will be at City High Middle School in Grand Rapids from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, August 13th.