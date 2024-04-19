Economic Empowerment Conference coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The road to financial stability starts with education.

To that end, Project GREEN (PG) and the Kent County Tax Credit Coalition (KCTCC) are hosting an Economic Empowerment Conference, offering resources and advice on taxes, life insurance, investments, and how to model financial responsibility so the next generation gets off to a running start.

The conference is on April 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ottawa Hills High School and costs $10 to cover lunch.

You can register here.