Eating Around the World: First-ever Dumpling Fest in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For one day and one day only, you can have the chance to eat around the world from one spot in Grand Rapids with Dumpling Fest!

555 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Saturday, Sept 20 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

This Saturday at 555 Monroe Ave NW, the whole family can try empanadas, pierogi, ravioli, and gyoza from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM. Presented by the Grand Rapids Asian Pacific Foundation, visitors are encouraged to come hungry and ready to explore.

This event is part of the opening weekend festivities for Art Prize 2025. If you're looking to check out some art while you're in downtown Grand Rapids, take a look at the list here.

