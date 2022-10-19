Watch Now
Eastern Floral cheers up downtown GR with 'Petal it Forward' campaign

Posted at 1:09 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 13:09:12-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is scientific evidence that flowers can lift your spirits, and that applies to giving as well as receiving them.

That research inspired “Petal it Forward,” a nationwide campaign that aims to bring smiles to people’s faces. Thousands of florists participate in the campaign every year, including staff members at Eastern Floral in Grand Rapids.

“It’s a scientific fact that flowers make people happy,” says Eastern Floral Marketing Coordinator Elizabeth Barnes. “So we want to just pass on that happiness and pass on that joy.”

Five teams distributed bouquets of flowers to strangers in downtown Grand Rapids on Wednesday. Recipients were each handed two bouquets: one for themselves and one to pass along to family, friends, coworkers or anyone who could use a little cheering up.

“We've heard over the years just like how impactful that it can be, how it's made somebody's day,” says Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan Communications Director Jessica Jones. “Today, someone's like, ‘I had a really hard time getting out of bed.’ And this just made it all worth it.”

Elizabeth tells us they prepared 1,500 bouquets to give away Wednesday, adding they plan to donate several to places such as Samaritas and Mel Trotter Ministries.

This is the seventh year for Petal it Forward.

