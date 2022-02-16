Watch
East Leonard Elementary closed Thursday and Friday due to illness

Posted at 4:22 PM, Feb 16, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Leonard Elementary School is closed for the rest of the week “due to student and staff illness,” according to Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Executive Director of Communications & External Affairs John Helmholdt has released the following statement:

“We are reviewing the latest guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services regarding masking. We will be assessing our local conditions in consultation with the Kent County Health Department to determine our district mask policy moving forward.”

