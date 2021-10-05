East Grand Rapids police investigate possible suicide near Reeds Lake

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids Public Safety officers are investigating Tuesday after finding a dead man at Waterfront Park on Reeds Lake.

They responded just before 9:30 a.m. to a shots fired call at the park, according to a news release.

When they arrived, responding officers proceeded to the end of the long dock on the lake and found the man’s body.

The department continues to investigate, but their initial findings indicate the incident was a suicide.

There is no danger to the general public.

Police say they don’t plan to share more information out of respect for the man’s family.