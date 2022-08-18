Eagle Scout assembles training course for Grand Rapids K9s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) now has a training course for K9 units thanks to a local Eagle Scout!

Police say Logan Russell of Troop 146 built the training course for his Eagle Scout project.

With help from other scouts, Russell assembled the course in the span of 60 hours after a year of planning, research and fundraising, GRPD tells us.

Grand Rapids Police Department

"Knowing that the police put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect our community, I wanted to help make things a little better for them," says Russell.

Police say the K9s give the course their seal of approval!

Russell's Eagle Scout application is expected to be finished before fall.

