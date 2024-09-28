Dynamic Sunset wins top award at ArtPrize 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The people have spoken.

Dynamic Sunset won the top award at ArtPrize 2024, collecting a $125,000 check for its depiction of a Lake Michigan sunset.

Located at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, the painting was created by John Katerberg.

In addition to the public grand prize, ArtPrize announced the winners of multiple grants and awards on Friday as part of its closing ceremony. More than 93,000 people voted in the citywide art festival.

The Winners

Public Grand Prize ($125,000)



John Katerberg (Dynamic Sunset)

Juried Grand Prize ($50,000)



Trauma Project (Trauma Project)

Public Awards ($10,000)



2D : Robert VanderZee (The Prophets)

Robert VanderZee (The Prophets) 3D: Bruce Gorsline (Tut's Tomb)

Time-Based: Endlesswill (My Poem Your Topic)

Installation: Shirin Abedinirad (Reflective Journal)

New Media: Bruce Holwerda (Too Much Information)

Design+: Zak Doezema-Nunez (Ash Desk with Drawers)

Juried Awards ($10,000)



2D : Jonathan Harris (Remember Who You Are)

Jonathan Harris (Remember Who You Are) 3D: H. Highwater (Old Stories)

Time-Based: Endlesswill (My Poem Your Topic)

Installation: Samuelle Green (marshmallow polypore variant)

New Media: Stafford Smith (Me So Calgon)

+Design: Common Object Studio (Understory)

Juried Visibility Awards ($15,000)



Pat ApPaul (Sovereign Church)

Ruth Crowe (The Journal Project)

Isabel Dowell (What Does It Mean To Be Queer?)

Keyon Lovett (456: A Reflection on Fatherhood)

Chris Pappan (Fragments of Anima 1 & 2 (diptych))

Artist to Artist Award ($10,000)



Andrés Bustamante (Palabras De Esperanza. Words of Hope)

Venue Award ($5,000)



ArtRat Gallery

En Vivo Church

