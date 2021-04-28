Driver rescued after vehicle crashes in SE Grand Rapids pond

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities in Kent County responded to a vehicle that crashed into a pond in southeast Grand Rapids this evening, according to Sgt. Joel Roon with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a novice 39-year-old driver lost control of her silver Hyundai while driving south on Eastern Avenue.

She then struck the rocks outside Woodfield Apartments, went airborne and crashed into the pond, according to Sgt. Roon.

The car was partly submerged when deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office says.

The woman was reportedly rescued by a nearby resident and a security guard, who we’re told used a metal bat to smash the vehicle’s windows and free the driver.

There were no injuries reported in the crash, which remains under investigation.

