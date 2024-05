GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say alcohol and speed may have been factors in a crash that sent 2 people to the hospital Sunday evening.

A reconstruction crew found the driver of a Kia Sorento was heading north on East Beltline Ave when they crossed over the southbound lanes near Lake Eastbrook Blvd, rolling the SUV.

The driver was ejected and seriously hurt. Both they and the passenger are in the hospital as of a release sent by GRPD Monday morning.