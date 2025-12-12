Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver dies in US-131 crash, vehicle moving at "high rate of speed"

MSP Sixth District believes the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and that alcohol may have been a factor.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post says it is investigating a deadly crash on US-131 that killed a 30-year old driver from Wyoming.

Investigators say the crash happened around 8:45 P.M. Thursday, December 11. The driver was heading southbound on US-131, and crashed in the snow-covered grass inbetween the 28th Street exit and US-131, striking a utility pole.

MSP Sixth District says a witness described the vehicle going at a high speed. Officials say they found that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and that alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

"As we approach the holiday season we want to remind drivers to avoid risky driving behaviors,” said D/Lt. Mike Shaw. “In this single crash we saw speed, failure to wear a seatbelt and impaired driving lead to a driver losing their life. There is never a reason to drive impaired. Ever. ”

MSP Sixth District says the crash investigation is ongoing.

