Dozynki Polish Harvest Festival is back in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids is hosting their annual Dozynki Polish Harvest Festival in downtown Grand Rapids starting Friday, August 22.

The three-day event held at Calder Plaza every summer celebrates Polish food, music, and culture. It includes a children's tent, demonstrations of Polish cooking, and other events for the whole family. The best part: admission is free!

Schedule of Activities:

Friday, August 22



11:00 AM - Festival Opens

12:00 PM - American & Polish National Anthems

1:00 - 5:00 PM - Recorded music by Polka Pops DJ Mike Boruta

5:00 PM - Food Demonstrations: Chrusciki

6:00 - 10:00 PM - Live Music by Tony Blazonczyk's New Phase & Gerry Kaminski's Polka Network

6:30 PM - Introduction of Polish Heritage Society Board

7:00 PM - Paczki Eating Contest

10:00 PM - Festival Closes

Saturday, August 23



11:00 AM - Festival Opens

12:00 PM - American & Polish National Anthems

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Live Music by Bruce Packard Band

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Children's Activities & Face Painting in the Char Czarneki Children's Tent

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Polish Author Meet & Greet with Linda Nemec Foster & Katie Kallis

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - West Catholic Robotics Demo

2:00 PM - Lithuanian Dancers

4:00 PM - Food Demonstration: Nalesniki

4:30 PM - Paczki Eating Contest

6:00 PM - Presentation of the 2025 PHS Citizen of the Year, Bob Wojcik

6:00 PM - 10:00 PM - Live Music by Gerry Kaminski's Polka Network

10:00 PM - Festival Closes

Sunday, August 24



12:00 PM - Festival Opens, American and Polish National Anthems

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM - Live Music by Virgil Baker & the Just for Fun Band

1:00 - 3:00 PM - Children's Activities in the Char Czarneki Children's Tent

1:30 PM - Introduction to Busia Queen Contestants

1:45 PM - Busia Queen Voting Begins

2:00 PM - Malbork Dance Group Performs

2:30 PM - Busia Queen Voting Ends

3:00 PM - Busia Queen Announced

5:00 PM Festival Ends

