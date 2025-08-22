Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dozynki Polish Harvest Festival is back in downtown Grand Rapids

Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids is hosting their annual Dozynki Polish Harvest Festival in downtown Grand Rapids starting Friday, August 22.

The three-day event held at Calder Plaza every summer celebrates Polish food, music, and culture. It includes a children's tent, demonstrations of Polish cooking, and other events for the whole family. The best part: admission is free!

Schedule of Activities:
Friday, August 22

  • 11:00 AM - Festival Opens
  • 12:00 PM - American & Polish National Anthems
  • 1:00 - 5:00 PM - Recorded music by Polka Pops DJ Mike Boruta
  • 5:00 PM - Food Demonstrations: Chrusciki
  • 6:00 - 10:00 PM - Live Music by Tony Blazonczyk's New Phase & Gerry Kaminski's Polka Network
  • 6:30 PM - Introduction of Polish Heritage Society Board
  • 7:00 PM - Paczki Eating Contest
  • 10:00 PM - Festival Closes

Saturday, August 23

  • 11:00 AM - Festival Opens
  • 12:00 PM - American & Polish National Anthems
  • 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Live Music by Bruce Packard Band
  • 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Children's Activities & Face Painting in the Char Czarneki Children's Tent
  • 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Polish Author Meet & Greet with Linda Nemec Foster & Katie Kallis
  • 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - West Catholic Robotics Demo
  • 2:00 PM - Lithuanian Dancers
  • 4:00 PM - Food Demonstration: Nalesniki
  • 4:30 PM - Paczki Eating Contest
  • 6:00 PM - Presentation of the 2025 PHS Citizen of the Year, Bob Wojcik
  • 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM - Live Music by Gerry Kaminski's Polka Network
  • 10:00 PM - Festival Closes

Sunday, August 24

  • 12:00 PM - Festival Opens, American and Polish National Anthems
  • 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM - Live Music by Virgil Baker & the Just for Fun Band
  • 1:00 - 3:00 PM - Children's Activities in the Char Czarneki Children's Tent
  • 1:30 PM - Introduction to Busia Queen Contestants
  • 1:45 PM - Busia Queen Voting Begins
  • 2:00 PM - Malbork Dance Group Performs
  • 2:30 PM - Busia Queen Voting Ends
  • 3:00 PM - Busia Queen Announced
  • 5:00 PM Festival Ends

