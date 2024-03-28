Dozens of Vietnam veterans honored at Grand Rapids pinning ceremony

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) held a pinning ceremony the day before to recognize those who gave their service to their country.

A total of 75 Grand Rapids-area veterans received pins Thursday.

MVAA Director Brian Love says the pins are a small way to give thanks to the brave service members who defended the nation’s freedom.

“Veterans as a whole tend not to share a lot of their experience. Like, even they may not talk about their combat or military experience,” says Love. “I think when we do events like this and show them the honor and respect that they deserve, and is well overdue, they appreciate it, and then it helps them open up.”

The MVAA is scheduled to hold another pinning ceremony Friday in Detroit. They say veterans who served between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, are eligible to receive pins.

